C64 Gets A Modern Interactive Disassembler

If you want to pull apart a program to see how it ticks, you’re going to need a disassembler. [Ricardo Quesada] has built Regenerator 2000 for just that purpose. It’s a new interactive disassembler for the Commodore 64 platform.

Naturally, Regenerator 2000 is built with full support for the 6502 instruction set, including undocumented op-codes as well. It’s able to automatically create labels and comments and can be paired with the VICE C64 emulator for live debugging. You can do all the usual debug stuff like inspecting registers, stepping through code, and setting breakpoints and watchpoints when you’re trying to figure out how something works. It can even show you sprites, bitmaps, and character sets right in the main window.

Files are on Github if you’re ready to dive in. You might find this tool to be a useful companion to C64 assembly tools we’ve featured previously, as well. If you’re pulling off your own retro development hacks, be sure to notify the tipsline.

[Thanks to Stephen Waters for the tip!]