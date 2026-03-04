Neither Android Nor IOS: DIY Smartphone Runs On ESP32!

You may or may not be reading this on a smartphone, but odds are that even if you aren’t, you own one. Well, possess one, anyway — it’s debatable if the locked-down, one-way relationships we have with our addiction slabs counts as ownership. [LuckyBor], aka [Breezy], on the other hand — fully owns his 4G smartphone, because he made it himself.

OK, sure, it’s only rocking a 4G modem, not 5G. But with an ESP32-S3 for a brain, that’s probably going to provide plenty of bandwidth. It does what you expect from a phone: thanks to its A7682E simcom modem, it can call and text. The OV2640 Arducam module allows it to take pictures, and yes, it surfs the web. It even has features certain flagship phones lack, like a 3.5 mm audio jack, and with its 3.5″ touchscreen, the ability to fit in your pocket. Well, once it gets a case, anyway.

This is just an alpha version, a brick of layered modules. [LuckyBor] plans on fitting everything into a slimmer form factor with a four-layer PCB that will also include an SD-card adapter, and will open-source the design at that time, both hardware and software. Since [LuckyBor] has also promised the world documentation, we don’t mind waiting a few months.

It’s always good to see another open-source option, and this one has us especially chuffed. Sure, we’ve written about Postmarket OS and other Linux options like Nix, and someone even put the rust-based Redox OS on a phone, but those are still on the same potentially-backdoored commercial hardware. That’s why this project is so great, even if its performance is decidedly weak compared to flagship phones that have as more horsepower as some of our laptops.

We very much hope [LuckyBor] carries through with the aforementioned promise to open source the design.