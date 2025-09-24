If we’re talking about oxidized iron… probably nobody. If we’re talking about Rust the programming language, well, that might be a different story. Google agrees, and is working on bringing the language into Android. That’s not enough for [Paul Sanja], who has the first Redox OS smartphone.
Redox OS is a Unix-like operating system written entirely in Rust, and somehow we haven’t covered it until now. Unlike Asterinas, a project to recreate the Linux kernel in Rust, Redox has few pretensions of being anything but its own thing, and that’s great! On desktop, Redox has a working windowing system and many utilities, including a basic browser in the form of NetSurf.
It’s claims to be source-compatible with Linux and BSD programs, and partially POSIX compliant. A certain someone around here might want to try it as a daily driver. The header image is a desktop screenshot, because there’s more to see there and it fits our aspect ratio.
On smartphones, it… boots. Some smartphones, anyway. It’s actually a big first step. That booting is possible is actually thanks to the great work put in by the Postmarket OS team to get Uboot working on select android devices. That uboot loader doesn’t need to load the Linux-based Postmarket OS. It can be used for anything compatible. Like, say, Redox OS, as [Paul] shows us.
Of course, Redox OS has no drivers for the touchscreen or anything else, so at the moment that rusty smartphone can only boot to a login screen. But thanks to Rust, you can rest assured that login screen hasn’t got any memory leaks! Jokes aside, this is a great start and we’re hoping to see more.
Redox is a promising project on mobile or desktop, and its development seems a much better use of time and effort than fighting over Rust in the Linux kernel.
6 thoughts on “Who Wants A Rusty Old Smartphone?”
I wish people would sit back and reconsider whether POSIX API from 1970s designed to work as embedded system in telephone exchanges is really fit for computing problems of 2025 – this includes ergonomics. People who are not interested in computers and don’t want to learn should not be forced to think in patterns introduced by academics of 1970s (for example pipes, sockets or “root” filesystem).
What’s wrong with representing system disk as
C:\instead of
/dev/balls/cum/jp2/gmd-2137-06247u6980248x/XD/1
Why C:\? That’s a hold over from MSDOS from 1981.
Why C? Because A and B were already occupied by diskette drives. C was the first free letter after the standard 2 diskette drives. How many phones do you know that sport a 5 and 1/4 inch diskette drive? None? Then why maintain compatibility with something that no one else understands – just like pipes, sockets and a root filesystem. C: is nothing other than the root file system as originally envisioned on a PC running MSDOS.
Man I have heard a lot of complaints about UNIX over the years but I think this has to be the first to complain that /home/bob is more complex then C:/Users/Bob/. But hey on the bright side on windows you could also write c:/USERS/bob and get to the same place because Windows file system is not case sensitive and that has never caused an issue for anyone ever.
It’s well known that Microsoft is a lot more tolerant to shouting that anyone else. Even Ballmer can teach you a lesson about this.
I find the POSIX trivial since you can store the base file paths as strings and append new file paths as strings and therefore only have to type the whole thing once. As for the the people allergic to learning but still some reason want to do a technical project like this they can copy paste someone else’s work from a guide or sometimes even run a script some other person has made to make it easy.
Catering to the detail adverse and breaking backwards compatibility doesn’t make sense when the ergonomic aspect is made moot by any programming language being able to store variables of which includes all POSIX compliant languages. Especially so when it is easily automatable.
Think for one second about the concept available in 1970. Are they fundamentally different from the one we have now ? Would it make sense not to have any file in an operating system? Not to have programs ? Not to have user input devices ?
Then how would you combine an OS to handle user input and give it to one or more program? How do you manage to process the output of the program and send it to an output device (screen, speaker, whatever) ?
Sure, at kernel level, you can do whatever you want. I’m dreaming of a micro kernel that’s not having any syscall and using only a io_uring like interface for communication with the user programs (it’s definitively possible right now, if we were to throw the 50 last year of cruft). But at a user level, things are unfortunately hold in ice. You’ll never reprogram your users not to use their finger and their eyes (maybe even their ears). So the screen, speaker, and a tactile interface is required whatsoever.
Then, if you build up on this, you’ll realize that the abstraction in POSIX to have everything accessible via a single object (called a “file”, why???) is the root of all you can do. Even Windows does this with its HANDLE. It’s the natural and ultimate abstraction, you can’t ignore it, you can’t escape it either.
