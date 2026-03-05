California’s Problematic Attempt To Add Age-Verification To Software

Last year California’s Digital Age Assurance Act (AB 1043) was signed into law, requiring among other things that operating system providers implement an API for age verification purposes. With the implementation date of January 1, 2027 slowly encroaching this now has people understandably agitated. So what are the requirements, and what will its impact be, as it affects not only OS developers but also application stores and developers?

The required features for OS developers include an interface at account setup during which the person indicates which of the four age brackets they fit into. This age category then has to be used by application developers and application stores to filter access to the software. Penalties for non-compliance go up to $2,500 per affected child if the cause is neglect and up to $7,500 if the violation was intentional.

As noted in the Tom’s Hardware article, CA governor Newsom issued a statement when signing the unanimously passed bill, saying that he hopes the bill gets amended due to how problematic it would be to implement and unintended effects. Of course, the bigger question is whether this change requires more than adding a few input fields and checkboxes to an OS’ account setup and an API call or two.

When we look at the full text of this very short bill, the major questions are whether this bill has any teeth at all. From reading the bill’s text, we can see that the person creating the account is merely asked to provide their birth date, age or both. This makes it at first glance as effective as those ‘pick your age’ selection boxes before entering an age-gated part of a website. What would make this new ‘age-verification feature’ any more reliable than that?

Although the OS developer is required to provide this input option and an API feature of undefined nature that provides the age bracket in some format via some method, the onus is seemingly never put on the user who creates or uses the OS account. Enforcement as defined in section 1798.503 is defined as a vague ‘[a] person that violates this title’, who shall have a civil action lawsuit filed against them. What happens if a 9-year old child indicates that they’re actually 35, for example? Or when a user account is shared on a family computer?

All taken together, this bill looks from all angles to add a lot of nuisance and potential for catching civil lawsuit flak for in particular FOSS developers, all in order to circuitously reimplement the much beloved age dropdown selection widget that’s been around since at least the 1990s.

They could give this bill real teeth by requiring that photo ID is required for registering an (online-only) OS account, much like with the recent social media restrictions and Discord age-verification kerfuffle, but that’d run right over the ‘privacy-preserving’ elements in this same bill.