Prevent Your Denon Receiver Turning On From Rogue Nvidia Shield CEC Requests

In theory HDMI’s CEC feature is great, as it gives HDMI devices the ability to do useful things such as turning on multiple HDMI devices with a single remote control. Of course, such a feature will inevitably feature bugs. A case in point is the Nvidia Shield which has often been reported to turn on other HDMI devices that should stay off. After getting ticked off by such issues one time too many, [Matt] decided to implement a network firewall project to prevent his receiver from getting messed with by the Shield.

The project is a Python-based network service that listens for the responsible rogue HDMI-CEC Zone 2 requests and talks with a Denon/Marantz receiver to prevent it from turning on unnecessarily. Of course, when you want these Zone 2 requests to do their thing you need to disable the script.

That said, HDMI-CEC is such a PITA that people keep running into issues like these over and over again, to the point where people are simply disabling the feature altogether. That said, Nvidia did recently release a Shield update that’s claimed to fix CEC issues, so maybe this is one CEC bug down already.