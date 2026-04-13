Moon missions are hot again for the first bit since the space race. While the previous period had us land on the big lunar rock, the missions of tomorrow have us living on it. The initial problem of landing in one piece has been solved, but there are many more puzzles to solve. One major issue of living in the vacuum of space is the lack of breathable air, because, ya know, it’s space.
This brings us to today, where [Blue Origin] has announced a prototype method of turning Moon dust into the valuable gas we call oxygen. [Blue Origin] hasn’t posted much about the actual process behind this feat, terming the system “Air Pioneer”. What we do know is that it requires melting the regolith and then passing current through to release the O2 molecules from their rocky prison.
While some publications on this matter have been calling this a first in its entirety, this isn’t entirely true. NASA has worked on this technology for the past couple of years, called “Gaseous Lunar Oxygen from Regolith Electrolysis”, or (GaLORE). What [Blue Origin] has done, however, is complete the task under a for-profit motive. Perhaps this can introduce the drive needed to accelerate the development of the tech? (If anyone knows any more detail about the Blue Origins system, please let us know.)
Private space is certainly an exciting and quickly moving space in nearly all regards. It’s important to see how far we have come from the initial moon missions. If you want to check out some of the wackier lessons from that era, be sure to read up on the fight for moon cockroaches!
3 thoughts on “From Lunar Dust To Breathable Air”
Work on producing oxygen from lunar rock by electrolysis was published in 1969 and 1972 by my father (Dr Michael Oppenheim) using terrestrial basalt as a “a qualitative analog of the lunar rock”. Here’s one of his papers titled “Oxygen from Electrolyzed Lunar Rocks: A Discussion of the Energetics” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/chapter/bookseries/abs/pii/B9780120373116500107
I suspect this is rather similar to the FFC Cambridge process which is used to produce titanium from titanium dioxide. This process uses a 900 and 1100 °C pool of molten CaCl2 and a Carbon anode with the titanium dioxide acting as the cathode. causing a calciothermic reduction TiO + Ca → Ti + CaO. The CaO then undergoes an electrolytic reduction back to pure calcium and CO2 is produced at the anode.
I get that they are producing O2 not CO2 but as I said, I suspect their process is SIMILAR.
Have we not played Portal 2 that tells us not to breathe in Moon dust?
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