Hacking A Video Walkie Talkie’s TXW818 MCU And Running DOOM

Recently cheapo video walkie-talkies popped up on everyone’s favorite online retailers, which naturally lured in the usual gaggle of reverse-engineering enthusiasts of cheap tat to see what’s inside these devices, as well as what more they can be made to do. Cue [Aaron Christophel] doing just that, with the typical DOOM demo as proof of concept.

Inside these cheerful little devices is a TXW818 MCU, made by TaiXin Semiconductor. It provides its own CK803 CPU core at 240 MHz with 272 kB of SRAM, as well as BLE and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support. For these walkie-talkies an additional 4 MB of PSRAM is provided as well as 2-4 MB of SPI Flash.

The display is a glorious 240×320 LCD, which actually fits rather well with a game like DOOM. As also explained on the GitHub project page, to build the project you simply have to fetch the CDK IDE and build the binary. After that it can be flashed with an STM32F103 ‘Blue Pill’ based board.

According to [Aaron] the SDK is rather convoluted and not that nice to work with, so it’s not a sleeper ESP32 alternative, but these cheap walkie-talkies could be nice to tinker with anyway. Other than playing games, of course, as the side buttons aren’t very conducive to gaming, and the limited Flash space required compressing the WAD game file.