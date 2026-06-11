Mechanical Stability For Your Coils

If you work with radio, the chances are that before too long you’ll be winding an inductor. At radio frequencies these won’t be big chunky transformer style chokes, but often air-cored affairs supported by their own rigidity. As grizzled old radio amateurs will tell you though, relying on such a coil for stability is a fool’s errand. It will shift inductance from the slightest movement, thermal expansion, or even sound. Luckily [SolderSmoke] is here to remind us of the trusty fix, in the form of Q-dope, or a polystyrene solution that dries to form a rigid low-dielectric coating.

Where this is being written it wasn’t on the market so it was more usual to use nail lacquer, but reading the piece it seems American hams swore by the stuff. That’s in the past tense because it seems it’s no longer on the market. Even there though help is at hand, because dissolving packaging polystyrene in solvent yields an acceptable substitute. There’s even an 11-year-old how-to video linked from the SolderSmoke post, should you fancy making some of your own. We suggest you proceed with caution though, polymers dissolved in solvents sounds a lot like home-made napalm, and probably puts out fumes you don’t want to breathe.

Meanwhile should you fancy experiments of your own with inductors, we’ve got you covered.