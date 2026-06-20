By now we’re all used to single board computers such as the Raspberry Pi Zero, but it’s likely we’ve all been frustrated at times by the number of support components required to use one. This becomes ever more annoying out in the field away from a handy HDMI, USB desktop, and power supply.
The Edgeberry Zero is an attempt to tackle this by mating a Raspberry Pi Zero with a PCB holding a robust power supply and interface connector, all together in a case. better still it comes with Edgeberry Hub, a software management interface.
It appears to be a commercially available product, but it’s Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) certified and everything is available in a GitHub repository. Looking at it from a Hackaday perspective it’s hardly the first power supply support board we’ve seen for a Pi, but its approach of making its own expansion module format is an interesting choice. To us they are reminiscent of Game Boy cartridges in the way they slide into a slot in the case.
We like the general idea behind the Edgeberry Zero, but whether it offers enough differentiation from packaging up a Zero with cables and duct tape is up to you.
2 thoughts on “A General Purpose Pi Zero Device For IoT”
Remember the NEC Monitors with built in Raspberry Pi Compartment?
I’ve built a simple circuit on a perfboard which takes in USB power, has a TP4056 charger and a battery, and auto switchovers to USB when power is available, and battery+boost converter when is not. It works remarkably well, I’ve been using it to power my Pi Zero 2W for about 2 years now. The only time I’ve lost power was when there was a 6 hour blackout after a storm.
I’ve been thinking of designing and building a custom board for pi zero 2W which can have a dozen or so USB ports by cascading them. I have no idea if the bandwidth for USB, along with using WiFi will choke its quad core CPU but I have no reason not to try. The only “problem” is that I will need to use a microusb cable on the custom board to connect USB to the pi zero 2W, since the USB pins are not exposed as a part of the pin headers.
I plan on using such a device as a home server with many, many external 2.5″ HDDs connected to it, accessible through SMB.
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