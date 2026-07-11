A Look Inside A 1997 BBC Ceefax Generator

Ceefax was the BBC’s broadcast teletext service that ran until 2012, providing text and rudimentary graphics that were broadcast invisibly with the TV signal. In order to get this teletext data merged into the analog TV signal, special equipment was needed, of which [Nathan Dane] has a 1997-era unit on his bench to take a gander at.
Interestingly, until this time the Ceefax signal had been generated centrally in London, meaning that regional TV broadcasts might have Ceefax issues on occasion due to retransmission glitches. This makes this Ceefax Inserter system so much more interesting, as it was one of the early examples of what these regional stations would end up installing in their racks.
At their core these units are regular PCs, running MS-DOS 6.22 on a 486-class CPU and all the typical bits and bobs that go with a PC. The speculation here is that these are essentially rebranded industrial PCs, which would make a lot of sense. As for how [Nathan] got his hands on these units, it required a deal with the company scrapping them, preventing him from showing details of the software configuration.
Following a booting demonstration, we get the teardown of a typical 1990s rackmount PC, revealing a rather interesting backplane with the mainboard being one of the cards on it. Of these, two ISA cards provide the special Ceefax sauce as well as a timing signal in the form of a PDC card featuring a Lattice CPLD or FPGA that VCRs could use to automatically start recording.
The Ceefax main event comes in the form of the inSERT Teletext Encoder card. This is pretty much its own computer system, featuring a TI TMS34010 CPU and its own RAM as well as IO. Compared to modern takes on teletext generators, this card appears to directly mix the analog signals, without any kind of conversion.
Although teletext systems have been largely shutdown now at this point due to the transition to digital TV broadcasting, there’s still a lot to be said for having such a service available for basic news and information.
8 thoughts on “A Look Inside A 1997 BBC Ceefax Generator”
Count Binface has called for CEEFAX to be brought back.
This!!
And nationalise Adele!
And the 99 flake icecream to be price-capped at 99p!
I miss Bamboozle.
Now they use anagrams and sudoku style grids.
No doubt the text based service is only still available for convenience in spy craft, who knows, it could take a while to manually go through all the undocumented pages.
At least the page refresh is a little quicker these days.
I am a little surprised there’s not much if any real homebrew scene for CEEFAX or Teletext. It would seem like an interesting way to reuse a TV, web feeds or stock prices perhaps, maybe even the retro version of HaD.
“preventing him from showing details of the software configuration.”
uhh what? we are talking 1997 here, are we?
I still miss Ceefax news – having only 40 characters per headline meant there was no room for fluff, self promotion, click bait or surreptitious ads for TV programs, just news facts which I struggle to find these days.
Something like, https://www.textise.net
Neat!
Worked on my website a treat 😁
https://www.textise.net/showText.aspx?strURL=alloydog.neocities.org
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