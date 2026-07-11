Ceramic 3D printers, despite using the same fundamental mechanism as standard FDM printers, are much harder to find. Part of this comes down to the material properties of fired ceramics versus thermoplastics, but they’re also significantly harder to build; for example, in his ceramic printer build, [Joshua Bird] had to deal with severe material shrinkage, collapsing bridges, and the surprisingly abrasive effects of clay.
The centerpiece of the printer is the clay extruder: an air compressor pushes clay along a tube into the extruder, which uses an auger to squeeze the clay through the nozzle, while a gap at the top lets trapped air escape. The extruder has enough control for successful retractions, but rheology remained a challenge: the clay needed to be soft enough to flow through the nozzle, but stiff enough to form bridges without collapsing. [Joshua] thus pressurized the clay as much as possible, making it possible to use stiffer clay mixtures. The extruder’s greatest challenge was longevity: [Joshua] tried many 3D-printed plastic augers, but the clay abraded them all much too quickly, often in under an hour of use; a 3D-printed stainless steel extruder solved this.
Printing in ceramic isn’t a simple process: for each part, [Joshua] had to mix the clay, load it into the tube, clean the extruder, actually print the object, let it dry, fire it, apply glaze, and fire it again. The clay’s shrinkage during drying and firing destroyed many prints, but [Joshua] was nevertheless able to print a double-walled cup, a decorative climbing-themed cup, and even a chain-mail mesh.
The 3D printer’s motion system is a polar design, an adaptation of his earlier non-planar 3D printer, which might eventually make it easier to print overhangs. We’ve previously seen a similar auger-based clay extruder, an approach reminiscent of direct-granule FDM printing.
3 thoughts on “Clay Extruder Enables Printable Pottery”
The best 3d ceramic printer Ive seen used a Moineau prgressive cavity pump. It uses a single “squiggly” metal shaft (the rotor) that rotates eccentrically inside a flexible, matching spiral sleeve (the stator) to move thick, abrasive materials like clay at a consistent rate without pulsationIts
Thanks for the comment friend. My goal with this project is to develop it further to produce medical-grade ceramic implants (think hip replacements etc.)
3D printing is a breakthrough technology which enabled highly precise, patient-specific manufacturing with complex geometries that would be difficult or impossible to achieve with conventional machining. It also supports efficient prototyping and rapid iteration, helping us refine microstructure and finishing processes to improve biocompatibility, strength, and long-term reliability.
Kudos on the engineering solutions. As for bridging, to me it cries out for a second scaffolding material, acknowledging that this brings its own challenges to the kiln / drying steps.
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