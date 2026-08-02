An Automated Water Tank Controller

[Jumpor] lives in a part of India where the water infrastructure is a little frustrating to use. Water gets delivered to underground tanks outside of homes, and must then be regularly pumped into rooftop tanks prior to use inside the building. Typically, this pumping is handled manually—by switching on a pump and running it until water comes out of an overflow pipe to indicate the rooftop tank is full. [Jumpor] decided to improve this wasteful and time consuming process with a little automation project.

The build is based around an ESP32 microcontroller. It’s hooked up to an ultrasonic sensor which can measure the water level inside the rooftop water tank. When the sensor detects the level descending below a set point, the microcontroller fires a relay to trigger the lift pump to fill up the tank. Once the sensor detects the tank is full, the pump is shut off, saving liters of water compared to waiting for water to pour out of the overflow as an indicator of the same.

It’s a simple enough project, but [Jumpor] was sure to include the important practical considerations. Since the rig was being installed in a rental, it was desirable to not make any permanent modifications to the water system. Thus, a fresh cap for the water tank was modified to host the electronics and level sensor, such that the original could be replaced at a later date. Due consideration was also paid to things like avoiding crossing the minimum detection threshold of the sensor, which could lead to accidental overflows if not managed correctly.

The aim of this project was to ease the day to day burden of maintaining a basic utility. That’s the sort of project we love to see around these parts.