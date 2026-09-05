Free Your Rotary Telephone From Its Wire

It’s said that a teenager given a rotary telephone in 2026 would be mystified by its operation, yet there are enough surviving instruments for them to be an attractive target for a project. But just what project? [fregacmols] is here with one possibility, turn that old phone into a cellphone.

Connecting to the phone is a subscriber-line interface module, containing all the electronics to simulate a copper phone line. This in turn feeds audio and control wiring to a Lilygo ESP32-S3 board which provides the brains as well as talking to a cellular modem. We especially like that this allows the phone to be used entirely unmodified.

The software does a good job of simulating a North American subscriber line, complete with dial tones, and ringing the phone’s bell on an incoming call. There are a couple of special codes, one to open a wireless network for maintenance, and the other for diagnostic purposes.

Over the years we’ve seen many rotary phone projects, but one which sticks in our mind used an alternative way to connect one to the cellular network.