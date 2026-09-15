[Clough42] has started a new CNC control cabinet build, and uses it as an opportunity to demonstrate why he models the whole thing out in CAD before ordering parts or physically building anything. One may wonder why to bother, and the simple answer is to ensure there are no surprises or waste. [Clough42] has built plenty of these cabinets and there’s always something that isn’t as expected.
Modeling out an entire cabinet sounds like it should be easy, because today one can obtain 3D models for components from industrial suppliers with ease. In practice, it’s a process fraught with little gotchas.
For example, a STEP file of a component can lack convenient geometric snap points. An enclosure will be a single entity, without a separate door (and certainly not articulated at the hinge). [Clough42] shows ways to deal with all of these, and more, in Fusion 360. With a few simple techniques laying out an entire cabinet in CAD can be easy.
Planning before buying or building is a form of prototyping, and prototyping helps surface problems so they can be avoided before they become costly. This concept extents to design work as well; model everything out to avoid simple goofs like a screwdriver handle trapped by its surrounding bits.
3 thoughts on “Tips To Model Your Next CNC Cabinet In CAD Before Buying Anything”
tl;dr a standardized metal cabinet fitted with standardized DIN rail brakes.
To do it in detail with CAD is a total yak shaving. The same could be achieved with a rough draft on paper but hey, artistic people doing artistic things.
This video/cabinet is more of a demonstration of the process; he’s got other projects on the channel with much more densely-packed cabinets, which I’d say do a better job of justifying the effort of this sort of layout planning. When you’re dealing with bulky connectors and switch assemblies coming in from multiple sides, rather than just basic wire glands, etc, the 3d modeling does have advantages over basic paper layout; for this cab, I think he’d probably agree that graph paper would be plenty enough for most people.
There’s also the fact that his shop is supported by his YouTube channel and Patreon — all of his projects, more or less, exist to be documented, and having a 3d model he can pull apart does make for better clarity in his presentations, and he even posts these types of models for his patrons, so there’s further reason for him to do it, whereas most of us don’t have those externalities.
For me the surprise is always that I run out of knockouts for the wiring.
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