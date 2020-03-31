What’s wrong with the above picture? Failure can be an excellent teacher, and [J. Peterson] reminds us all of this when he says to remember to model the environment when designing things in CAD. He contrasts a failure with a success to demonstrate what that means.
The failure was a stand for a screwdriver set, shown above. He modeled up a simple stand to hold a screwdriver handle and the bits in a nice, tight formation. He didn’t model any of parts, he just took some measurements and designed the holder. Everything fit just fine, but it had a major ergonomic problem: you can barely reach the handle because it is fenced in by the surrounding bits! Had he modeled all of the parts during the design phase, and not just the part he was making, this problem would have been immediately obvious during the design phase.
The contrasting success is an adapter he designed to mount an artistic glass marble to a lit display stand. The stand itself as well as the glass marble were modeled in CAD, then the adapter designed afterwards to fit them. With all of the involved objects modeled, he could be certain of how everything fit together and it worked the first time.
Now, to most people with a 3D printer of their own, discovering a part isn’t quite right is not a big (nor even a particularly expensive) problem to have, but that’s not the point. Waste and rework should be avoided if possible. To help do that, it can be good to remember to model the whole environment, not just the thing being made. Add it on to the pile of great design advice we’ve seen for designing things like enclosures and interfaces.
6 thoughts on “Fail Of The Week: In CAD, Remember To Model The Environment”
You don’t need to model the items to be held when designing a holder. You just need to measure lenght and use a bit of imagination…
I will add “Model your screw heads” to this.
Then you can see if they foul other parts, block rotation etc.
(And have a look at whether any tool can reach them)
Pro CAD software, like Fusion360 (which I use) usually has library of existing parts or could import their models. This is the easiest method to cut gears on CNC mill or laser cutter – grab them from library to get the shape, and then modify their size and design to match yours…
I completely agree, I’m a big fan of making the 3D models of my projects as detailed as possible to catch potential problems such as this one early. It forces me to think about every detail and realize that I need some particular size of screw that I may not have in stock, or that there is no way I will be able to fit a screwdriver to tighten that screw, or that a third-party (not 3D-printed) part may actually not fit as well as I initially planned, or…
If this project includes some electronics, it is also useful to import the complete 3D model of it (I do it using Kicad+FreeCAD+StepUp, and I make sure during the layout phase in Kicad that all my components have accurate 3D models), it helps realize that this particular capacitor is too high for the available space in the case, or that the supports around that mounting point mechanically interfere with some components, and so on.
It is usually well worth the time.
Why is that picture sideways?
The writer forgot to model its environment