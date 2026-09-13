After the Orion capsule of the Artemis I lunar mission returned to Earth, it was found that massive chunks of its heatshield had been ripped off, posing a serious risk to any future missions. In a recent video in which [polymatt] takes a break from repairing old laptop shells and the like, he tries to recreate the Orion’s heatshield using a variety of methods and materials.
For this test a number of samples were created, each using the same kind of segmented structure as the larger Orion heatshield. The filler was created from the published materials for the heat shield by NASA, requiring just serious mixing.
The resulting samples were then cured with thermocouples inserted, before they got blasted with the heat from a propane torch, trying to simulate the various re-entry patterns.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the results matched the findings by NASA for why the Orion’s heat shield had failed, being the build-up of gases due to the sustained pyrolysis processes that eventually fractured the material. Despite some experimental flaws that injected residual heat from the copper structure, this still seems to be a pretty good setup to test ablative heat shields in DIY lab conditions.
8 thoughts on “Re-creating NASA’s Heat Shield Problem”
mayhaps the heatsheild needs a tread, like a car tire, to shed the gasses more effectively
…Or some kind of strategic internal weak areas designed to break and shunt those gasses somewhere safe without compromising the critical outer layer
Artemis II was fine
https://arstechnica.com/space/2026/09/it-turns-out-that-orions-much-maligned-heat-shield-performed-really-well/
Pure nitrogen can be a problem
https://phys.org/news/2026-03-titan-entry-lab-flag-nitrogen.html
Take a look at the 7:19 minute mark here:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HxaPVRh3Bgs&ra=m
Sounds like some at SpaceX got humbled.
Maybe NASA could use toilet paper for the heat shield: https://youtu.be/nxlnSQhIRvQ?is=rRCwz3z2D_yDcP23
There’s a video out there suggesting hemp.
Off-topic but this is another Youtube post, so…
Can anyone explain why Youtube turns off their RSS feeds for ~4 hours every night? WHY? They aren’t technically ‘off’ I guess, since they randomly alternate between 404/not found, 500/server error, and about one in 200 or so will load the real actual .xml file. Usually it begins at exactly 0300 GMT and they start working again at exactly 0700 GMT. Sometimes they start craping out earlier but it mostly sticks to that schedule. It’s been doing this for like 8 or 9 months. For a while there it was only on weeknights, and never on Friday/Saturday/Sunday. Utterly bizarre. Can’t find anything relevant in searches, but then I can’t ever find anything relevant through a search these days.
They probably don’t know, and any tech support method of contact leads to some bot that doesn’t understand
my wildest guess: backend DB is down for dumping/vacuuming.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)