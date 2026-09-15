Running Linux 6.11 On The ESP32-S3 With A Few Tweaks

With the Xtensa Lx7 twin CPU cores in the ESP32-S3 running at a relatively zippy 240 MHz and accompanying PSRAM of up to 16 MB, you might find yourself wondering whether it could run Linux. As [Paulneja] demonstrates with Linux kernel 6.11, the answer is a ‘yes’, though with the usual caveats.

What complicates matters with the ESP32-S3 is that it lacks certain amenities that spoiled OSes like Linux have come to take for granted, such as a Memory Management Unit (MMU). To deal with this, the NOMMU Linux configuration was used, along with a custom fork() implementation. Although the previous 0.7 version sort-of worked, the current 0.8 release is the first that manages to actually boot reliably and has a usable amount of RAM available after boot.

You can see the comparison between the two versions in the header image, with v0.8 having a blistering 3.7 MB available after booting and with overall resource usage and performance having improved massively. Note that only one core is available to Linux, with the other used by the typical FreeRTOS ESP-IDF stack to provide WiFi and Bluetooth.

This was all run on an ESP32-S3 with the N16R8 configuration, meaning 16 MB Flash that’s also used for writable storage and 8 MB of octal PSRAM. As for practical applications, it’s noted by [Paulneja] that this is a research project, though one could imagine this being an embedded Linux project along the lines of a network router running something like BusyBox.