Hackaday Europe 2026: Outdoors With Robots

Erin Kennedy has been building robots for over a decade now, with a focus on smaller bots that interact with, or maybe even clean up, the outdoor environment. Still other bots are made to interact with people, and when the people are outside in the park, that’s where your robot needs to go.

Whatever the reason, Erin’s talk at Hackaday Europe 2026 is an invitation to take your projects out into the outdoors. But the great wide world outside of your lab is not necessarily the most friendly place for a little bot, and the other half of this talk is about practical design tips and lessons learned to help it survive.

Environments

She structures the talk around different environments, which gives her an opportunity to focus on her bot cleaning up plastic trash on the beach, but also to point out the absolute horrors that sand can work on robot motors. She goes through a number of strategies for dealing with this, including going slow, keeping the motors as high up as you can, and designing the body of the robot to be full of holes and shed sand.

Taking to the water, she demos Otter Force One, which aims to capture invasive sea urchins. But underwater means under pressure, and she gives us some good tips on how to get the cables out while keeping the water in – double-o-ring cable glands potted with marine epoxy. I especially love the Nalgene-bottle-on-a-string with a radio that can be deployed to help retrieval. Her lessons-learned section is as deep as it is understated, including underwater hazards from low visibility to accumulated silt messing up your presumed center of gravity. Over the long term, rubber leaks and barnacles accumulate. Double seals, durable hooks, tether ropes, and bright colors are your friends. Underwater bots have it hard.

Erin’s air-inspired bots are the wildest. Some are just whimsical, like the flappy square bird, or beautiful like the butterfly bots. But her Atmosphinder bot uses the wind for actual propulsion. It’s a rolling wheel with sails that aims to explore long distances on Mars. Whether it’s going to get there or not, it’s got a bunch of great design elements for anything you have that’s going to have to roll. “Magic toboggans” make great plastic sails. But beware, while you can turn off a motor, you can’t turn off the wind. Be prepared to stake your bot down before or after its mission.

Experiences

Whatever the environmental challenges of taking your bot outside, it’s the non-laboratory environment that’s the most challenging, and rewarding. Erin tells the story of when a bird settled down in the shade cast by Bowie, or when the wind blew all of the Aruco markers away. But people and animals are just as delightful and unpredictable as the weather, and that’s an extra level of adventure. If you’re going far, bring hydration for the humans and spare batteries for the bots. Rolling with the changes seems to be the key to having a good time outside with your bots.

And of course, bringing your robot outside is a great opportunity to share what you’ve been working on with the offline world. We absolutely love the mission: normalizing robot hacks among the general public by hanging out with your bot in the park is right up our alley. She has had tremendous success with random encounters – folks just coming up and asking about what it’s doing. Making your bot seem friendly and/or beautiful seems to go a long way here. Don’t neglect the aesthetics.

Take Your Bot Outside

We left Erin’s talk absolutely inspired to build something that can make it through the rough environment that lies just outside our basement. It reminded us of our old days experimenting around with BEAM robotics, another bio-inspired practice aimed at the outdoors. With 3D printable parts and cheap geared motors, you don’t even have to break the bank to build your own Mars neighborhood rover. Watch this talk and get inspired!