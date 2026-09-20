Reverse Engineering A Sony Car Stereo LCD

For his own reasons, [Jose Luis Monteiro] (aka [emsyscode]) decided he needed to drive the LCD on a Sony CDX-A250 car stereo’s front panel using an Arduino. There’s probably a sweet project in the works, or perhaps he just wanted to see if it could be done. Either way, more power to [Jose], because he totally pulled it off and put the results up on GitHub for all to enjoy. There’s also a project video showing how he did the reverse-engineering, which you can see below.

The driver for this diminutive LCD is a chip obviously labeled LC75826W, and that’s what the Arduino ends up talking to. Thankfully, there was a datasheet available for that part, which gave [Jose] a great starting point for figuring out how to use it. While [Jose] is working with the LC75826W driver, he’s quite explicit in his GitHub repo that this repository is not a driver library for that chip. The code only targets the specific LCD on the CDX-A250 head unit. Still, if you’ve got a different oddball LCD that uses this driver, [Jose]’s code is a great place to start, and since it’s under an MIT license, you can fork to your heart’s content.

Kudos to Sony for not obfuscating the part or using a chip-on-board black blob — you can reverse-engineer an LCD driven by one of those, but it’s a lot more work. If you’re wondering how and why those black blobs come to be, we’ve got you covered.