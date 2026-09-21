As cool as it would have been to wield lasers that produce a beam of neutrinos, recently two papers were published by MIT researchers that seem to dampen the likelihood of such lasers being at all possible. In a review paper by [Ana Maria Rey] et al. these two papers are investigated in more detail.
Although the concept behind a neutrino laser is rather simple, using the same superradiance effect involving a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) that allows for stimulation by photons to result in a synchronized direction of emitted photons, the idea of using a BEC of radioisotopes that naturally emit neutrinos in this fashion has now been effectively shot down.
The problem lies in taking the leap from photons with a BEC and applying this to a BEC of radioisotopes. Whereas photons are relatively slow and low-energy at a mere 1 eV, a neutrino is extremely fast and at 1+ MeV correspondingly has a much greater kinetic effect on the particle that emitted it. Unlike a photon emitted by an atom, this leaves precious little time for the other particles in the BEC to be affected.
This first scenario is covered in the (paywalled) paper by [Yu-Kun Lu] et al. with their calculations showing that superradiance cannot occur with neutrinos in a BEC and thus a laser is impossible. In the (also paywalled) second paper by [Hanzhen Lin] et al. the question is asked whether the assumption that a BEC of a radioisotope will at all enhance radioactive decay, to which the answer is a curt ‘no’.
Although it’s impossible to prove a negative with the scientific method, these two studies have slammed close a couple of doors on the concept of a neutrino laser.
2 thoughts on “New Research Suggests That A Neutrino Laser Is Impossible”
There go my dreams of one day looking deep inside planets with Niven’s Deep Radar.
Well, if Planet Nine is a Neptune mass black hole, might it handle neutrinos?
The XENONIT guys seem to think the solar tachocline may be a source of Dark Energy….so there may yet be hope.
X-rays and harmony
https://phys.org/news/2026-09-ray-guitar-music-frequencies-harmonics.html
For space-minded individuals, this is big news:
https://techxplore.com/news/2026-09-ultrathin-blocks-electromagnetic-masking-infrared.html
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