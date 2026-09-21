In the US, among other places, housing costs are skyrocketing. It can sometimes be difficult to get a feel for the scale of the issue and how it hits neighborhoods differently. [Justin Blinder] has designed a device to help people get a more visceral understanding of the problem.
In New York City, Citi Bikes are everywhere in the city’s transportation landscape. [Blinder] used a GPS module plugged into an ESP32S3 to vary the amount of resistance on one of these bikes by actuating the front brake with a servo. As a rider takes the bike through different neighborhoods, the resistance varies in proportion to the rent burden experienced there.
[Blinder] explains, “One of the main technical challenges was calibrating this relationship so that the changes were physically noticeable without feeling abrupt or unsafe.” As rent burden is merely the percentage of income taken up by rent in an area (by the block in this dataset), it is only one indicator of the additional friction a family might feel in an area, but a useful one to at least begin to convey the disparities in the urban environment. We really like how this connects abstract statistics to something more experiential.
If you’re looking for some other bike hacks, how about wireless brakes or a sleeper e-bike with a solenoid display?
via Next City
4 thoughts on “Pedal Harder For Affordability”
Let’s do also the opposite – automatically increase the rents when bikers are wandering around…
Don’t know about NY, but local to me prices tripled in two decades. Most people’s salaries barely increased, and I certainly don’t know anyone who’s salary tripled, even when jumping between better-paying jobs. BTW, where I live houses are considered low-priced. Yes. half million quids is now “low-priced”. McMansions? Not always, some are old two-story condos (no basement) built using matchsticks and cardboard (relatively speaking). Lucky those who bought them two decades ago for reasonably low priced and paid off by now.
Rental prices followed the house prices fairly diligently, and the latest updates are people forced to co-rent. USSR is calling and reminds how 100 years ago communal flats were the norm, multiple families sharing one bathroom and one kitchen. Funny how capitalism reinvented the worst parts of early socialism. Communal living always comes with all kinds of unexpected easter eggs, scandals who uses who’s soap/shampoo, etc.
You can thank the Catholic Church who is the biggest landowner in Europe (except for Belarus, Ukraine Baltics and Russia). Papacy should be abolished and Vatican should become a democratic society based on mutual trust enforced by modern cryptographic technologies.
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