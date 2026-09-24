Handheld Scanner Is A Radio Multi-tool

These days, it’s possible to cram a whole lot of radio functionality into a very compact device. A great example of that is the LakeShark scanner from [SAMS0N1TE].

The LakeShark is based on the LilyGO T-Display P4—which combines an ESP32-P4 microcontroller with a 4.1 inch AMOLED touchscreen display. It comes with an onboard SX1262 LoRa radio module as well as GPS and a nine-axis Inertial Measurement Unit to boot. [SAMS0N1TE] then set it up to also hook up to an RTL-SDR Blog V3 or V4, providing all kinds of extra software-defined radio functionality.

It can scan everything from P25 Phase 1 trunking transmissions, to ADS-B, POCSAG, and even good old FM broadcast radio. If you want to listen in on what’s on the air, or see a minimap with tracks of the planes flying overhead, you can do it all with this rig. You can even investigate various bands with waterfall displays or try and look for activity from nearby nRF24 devices.

Ultimately, it’s a bit of a Swiss Army knife for radio fun—able to do all kinds of neat things, and it fits right in your pocket. We’ve featured some other great SDR hacks recently, too, like this $50 build with an impressive 20 MHz of bandwidth. If you’re cooking up your own gear for the ham shack and beyond, let us know on the tipsline.