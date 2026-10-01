Archiving The World’s Oldest Webcam Feed

FogCam is the oldest webcam feed that’s still up and running. Installed at San Francisco State University, it’s been slowly uploading a new image to the web every 20 to 60 seconds or so since September 30, 1994. Very few of those images have ever been saved, but [Justin Earl] has come along to fix that with Fog-Bank.

[Justin] was eager to have top-notch coverage of the FogCam, so set up four separate catchers across three separate networks to scrape images from the feed. He runs one on his own server, one on his home machine, and two small programs running on Cloudflare. Each catcher reports the time it grabbed a fresh image from the site. FogCam has never replaced an image within 19 seconds, so as long as one of the catchers grabs an image at least every 18 seconds, [Justin]’s system should be archiving everything that’s being captured.

Currently the archive hosts over 169,000 images across 377 days, though the majority of that content is from a 2019 archive effort when it was believed the camera would soon be shut down. More stats are available, too.

It’s not the most interesting view in the world, but it’s neat to see such a project continue running long enough to celebrate its 32nd birthday this week. We’ve featured other neat webcam-related content before, too. Meanwhile, you can go check out the live feed if you want to peer through FogCam yourself.