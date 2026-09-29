In the era before PCB shops would make almost any PCB imaginable, as well making many other manufacturing processes for prototypes available to hobbyists, there were several ways of making PCBs at home. Many of which involve harsh chemicals and were easy to mess up. Getting a single-layer PCB using the toner transfer method, for example, took a bit of practice (and a fume hood) to get right. [Bettina Neumryr] is working on a custom two-layer PCB, and has a new trick to get it to come out right despite the added complexity of the second layer.
The method starts out as a standard single-layer board in effect. Toner is ironed onto a copper board, in this case using a laminator, which allows the board to go into an acid bath which washes away all of the un-tonered copper. But with the second layer exposed, this would wash away the other side of the board completely. [Bettina] is using a new method here to protect that layer during the first bath: covering it in ink from a magic marker. With the first board etched, the ink and toner get washed off and the second layer is carefully lined up, put through the laminator, and then the opposite side gets covered in ink for the second acid bath.
After the process is complete and many layers of ink and toner are removed, [Bettina] is left with a PCB that’s ready to receive electronic components, if a little stained from all the ink. As to what this specific board is going to be used for, she’s kept that a bit cryptic as it’s the subject of a future video. Her builds usually revolve around designs from antique elecronics magazines, so it’s almost certainly something of that nature, and that’s also why this specific design couldn’t be just sent off to a board shop.
7 thoughts on “Improved Double-Sided Toner Transfer Method”
Lololol twice the work and the end result is still just a crappy etched PCB without soldermask or vias.
When you generate a stencil from KiCAD, EAGLE, Altium or whatever, open it in Inkscape or Adobe Illustrator and add very fine registration marks (something like 0,25pt).
Looking through some strong light you can now align both printouts, glue them together and sandwich copper board between them for toner transfer.
Yes, very odd indeed.
We used to print the masks on overhead film, the printed side with toner towards the PCB. Line up the films of the 2 sides then use tape to fixate them, slide in the pcb, clamp the films down and expose each side and then etch. For quick inhouse prototyping in the early 90’s the alternative was using those pesky rolls of thin tape or special black markers to cover the UV reactant, or waiting weeks for very expensive prototype boards from a limited selection of companies.
What was old is new again…
As my mother will attest from when I was a teenager, nail varnish works well too and comes with a dinky little brush for applying liberal amounts to large areas!
I thought the writeup must have misunderstood the claimed novel element, since using sharpie ink as resist has been common knowledge for some decades. So I skimmed the youtube transcript, and yes, she does seem to claim to have just now invented it.
I guess Canada must have some impressive rocks to live under.
i always added a few small alignment holes to the transfer page. id print it out on paper, tape it and drill the alignment holes out with a fine drill bit. then i print it on a blue sheet. put fine needles through the alignment marks and place the board on top aligning the pins. i pre punch the holes on the top layer and align those to the pins. i then tape the edges down with masking tape and remove the pins. i place the board on an old mouse pad and use use a clothes iron. down force only do not slide it or your transfer will smear, so you have to do it in patches if the board is large. flip it and do the other side. its usually usable for through hole work. i dispatch with the fume hood (who wants to live forever) and use the vinegar etch method. though to be fair i think its now cheaper to have a pcb mill do it.
My one and only experience with the toner transfer method involved double-sided PCBs… 12 years ago, so I could have physical copies of homebrew NES games. I printed six PCBs, etched four and two of them were decent enough to be usable (had little enough defects to be salvageable)
Note: costume lab coats aren’t as good as the real thing.
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