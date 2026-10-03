The ESP32, An SDR In Itself

Perhaps the most famous of all the software-defined radio (SDR) receivers is the RTL-SDR, a digital TV receiver on which an undocumented feature was found. Perhaps other radio-enabled chips also have the same undocumented feature? It seems in the case of some members of the ESP32 family, they do. It’s a discovery made independently in two places, by Espargos, and a Reddit user by the name of h0m3us3r.

What’s happening is that the undocumented mode taps the I/Q stream off before the WiFi modem, and this can be read and processed by SDR software on an external computer. The undocumented mode can be found on ESP32 chips with the earlier Tensilica hardware onwards, so the low power Bluetooth only chips or the non-radio-equipped P4 won’t work. Sadly it’s also only possible with the receive side, with both 2.4 and 5 GHz bands being supported depending on the microcontroller in question.

This isn’t quite the general purpose SDR we got with the RTL-SDR, but there are still plenty of uses to which it can be put. We’re curious as to whether someone can implement the software side of an SDR on the same chip, but we are guessing that might be beyond their capabilities. Either way, we’re looking forward to what the community does with this new-found knowledge.