Hackaday Podcast Episode 389: Spinning Lightfield Displays, And Jenny Visits A Blast Furnace

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Another all-European podcast for you this week, as Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List for an evening looking at the past week in Hackaday. And this week there is a particularly good selection to look at.

A while back we showed you a project that put synthetic aperture radar on a drone, generating extremely detailed imaging of the terrain beneath it. This week we had an update, in which an ingenious positioning accuracy fix gave it an astonishing increase in resolution. On top of that project we have 3D lightfield image display with the unexpected help of a Nipkow mechanical TV scanning drum. Geting your own microprocessor manufactured, DOOM in a database server, and a comprehensive array of unusual sensors in a tricorder project complete the picture.

Finally we have a couple of space stories and Jenny describing the preserved industrial delights of the Ruhr valley in Germany. You’ll want to go there, but first you’ll want to listen to the podcast.

Download it yourself in MP3. It’s wafer thin.

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  • Thanks [Jason] for your Mailbag theme music submission. The beatings will continue until morale improves.

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