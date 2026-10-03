Fixing A Power Grid That Loses Over Half Its Power To Inefficiency And Theft

[Mini Shaji Thomas] has a deeply interesting article on IEEE Spectrum detailing how the power distribution system for a city of over twenty million people went from failing to first-class. In the early 2000s, over half of Delhi’s generated power was lost to inefficiencies of all kinds, and theft. Losses were technical as well as administrative, and the rampant theft was perpetuated by “both the powerful and the powerless”. Spoiler alert: it’s a big job.

That level of loss is staggering, and caused by many issues rather than just one or two. Many of the problems tended to compound one another. For example, an effective power grid relies on balancing active and reactive power, but if that is not well managed then inefficiencies cause losses and outages that tend to lead to even more losses and outages as the system is never able to catch up to demand. On the scale of tens of millions of inhabitants, such losses are far from trivial.

There wasn’t a silver bullet solution. Modernizing and stabilizing the power distribution required technical resources, modernized equipment, political will, expert planning, a willingness to follow through, and authority.

The starting point was grim: a failing network that was constantly overloaded, poor or nonexistent controls and safeguards, inaccurate records and inefficient administration, no real means of sensing faults or inefficiencies or theft, weak to nonexistent enforcement, and an untrained workforce. Still, it could be done, and it was. While there’s still improvement to be made, revamping the system was ultimately successful.

Individually, some of the solutions were quite simple. For example, replacing bare overhead distribution wires with a system of insulated cables containing multiple conductors was not just safer and more resilient, it made it much harder for people to tap into the lines. Other initiatives like making it easier and more convenient to pay accurate bills helped, too. Turns out it’s easier to have legit customers when the product and service is reliable.

Give it a read if you have a few minutes, because besides providing a peek into the technical end of how effective power grids work, it’s a good analysis of what can be accomplished with some co-operation and a willingness to change.