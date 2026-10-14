2026 Hackaday Supercon: Workshops Are Open!

Supercon is Hackaday’s annual gathering, and you absolutely need to be there.

Today, we’re pleased to announce our lineup of workshops, and it’s more than we’ve ever offered, thanks to moving to a bigger venue and to our awesome community of hackers stepping up to give them. There’s something here for everyone, so if anything strikes your fancy, be sure to book yourself a slot soon. Workshops always fill up fast, due to the small and hands-on nature of the beast.

If you’ve never been to Supercon, the short version of the story is that it’s three days of hacking, hanging out, food, drink, merriment, and great talks all rolled into one long weekend. Fridays are chilled out, and simply a great time to get to know everyone and start playing around with whatever hardware hacks you’ve brought along. Saturday and Sunday are filled with talks, activities, and of course even more hob-nobbing with the world’s coolest nerds.

Basically, it’s all the best of Hackaday, made even better by being live and in person. All that’s missing is you.

We have another round of speakers and hopefully a badge reveal coming up soon, so stay tuned!

Josh Martin

Making 3D Images (Lenticulars) and 3D Cameras In this workshop, participants will learn what a 3D image looks like, the history behind 3D photography, and how to take 3D images using film and digital cameras. The workshop will walk participants through making their own 3D camera with off the shelf parts, a 3D printer, and custom software we have written. Building on this foundation, the workshop also covers the process of how to take the 3D images captured with a 3D camera and transform them into a physical print called a lenticular. Everyone will get to take their own lenticular print home at the end of this workshop. Darcy Neal

Explore the EMF Around You This workshop explores what EMF frequencies are, where they come from, how we can listen to them, and how to build your own sensing device. Sessions end with a sound exploration where participants go discover what unique sounds they can find. The EMF Explorer Badge is a hands-on soldering kit that turns the invisible electrical activity of everyday electronics into sound. Walk around, listen, compare devices, and build intuition for the signals hiding in the modern world. If time allows, we will open the board file in KiCad and learn how everyone can make their own creative PCB designs.

Shawn Hymel

Reinforcement Learning for Robotics Reinforcement learning is reshaping how robots learn to move: it’s driving breakthroughs at labs like ETH Zurich, Boston Dynamics, and Disney Research, enabling robots to handle environments and challenges they were never explicitly trained for. The good news is that you don’t need a fully equipped research lab to get started. In this hands-on workshop, participants will train an AI agent from scratch to balance a two-wheeled robot, then watch it run on real hardware. We’ll tackle two of the most common real-world challenges in robotics: how to make an agent that’s actually robust and how to transfer a policy trained in simulation onto a physical robot. By the end of the session, attendees will leave with hands-on intuition for modern robot learning. Alessandra Noelting

Exquisite Circuit: Exquisite Corpse for Electronics What happens when a circuit is designed by a room full of people who cannot see the whole circuit? In this hands-on electronic version of Exquisite Corpse, each participant adds a stage to a shared low-voltage circuit, conceals their work, and passes it to the next builder. Participants inherit standardized power and signal connections – but no schematic, explanation, or design review. At the end, we reveal the complete creations, attempt to reconstruct their collective logic, inspect them for safety, and apply power from a strictly current-limited supply. Functionality is optional. Surprise is guaranteed.

Bob Hickman and Estefannie

Bling It On: Programming Your Own Generative Art Matrix This is a repeat of our wildly popular “Bling It On” workshop form 2025. In this intermediate-level maker workshop, you will learn the fundamentals of generative algorithms and apply them using either Circuit Python or C++ to create a dynamic display that can pull data over WiFi from one or more APIs and use the data to visualize some generative art. The results will be beautiful and practical, and attendees will leave with an amazing 130 mm x 130 mm LED matrix. If you missed out on our sold out workshop last year, this is your chance to Bling It On! Nathan Jones

Badge Hacking for Beginners Calling all nerds, newbies, and first-time attendees to the world-famous Hackaday Supercon! You just received your super duper, neato conference badge… now what? “Badge hacking” is a seminal part of the Supercon experience, but it can feel intimidating to attempt if you’re new to embedded systems. In this workshop, I’ll break down those barriers for you, by explaining exactly how the badge works and what you can do with it. Then I’ll walk you through your very first badge hacks, one software-focused and one hardware-focused, so that you’ll be able to walk around with your very own, one-of-a-kind, customized conference badge. Maybe I’ll even be able to convince you to show it off during the “Badge Hacking Competition” on Sunday!

Debra Ansell

Powered Flowers and Prismatic Stars: LED Wearables with Illuminated Appliqué This workshop goes beyond conductive thread and sewable LEDs. Participants will learn how to enhance clothing and accessories with assemblies of discreet 3D printed diffusers connected by mesh fabric and illuminated by addressable string lights. The result is attractive, flexible, durable, and versatile, and the technique can be adapted into different configurations and effects to enhance a wide variety of wearables. All parts and tools necessary to create, power and animate LED patterns on an illuminated star- or flower- shaped applique are provided, as well as a hat or bag to sew the applique onto. Participants may also opt to bring their own item to decorate. If bringing your own piece of clothing or accessory, please choose one made from sturdy fabric such as denim or canvas that will support an electronics assembly. An overview of controlling patterns and playlists with WLED will take place at the end, that will cover as much detail as time allows. Participants will want to bring a laptop (easiest) or smartphone to connect to and customize their wearable. Ayesha Wilson and Alex Lynd

We have TCSM at Home! (Learn to build your own Antenna + Wireless Bug Hunting Tools) Ayesha will walk you through the fundamentals of antenna design – we use OpenEMS to explore antenna geometry, impedance matching, and S-parameter simulation before importing the design into KiCad for PCB layout. You’ll learn to use a VNA for evaluating your antenna’s performance! Alex will lead a short lesson on wireless tracking and a foxhunting exercise where attendees will use an ESP32 based console + custom antennas to locate Bluetooth beacons hidden around the venue! This workshop is beginner friendly and will teach you the basics of wireless intelligence + PCB design, and attendees will walk away with an educational tool that can explore the RF landscape around them after the conference.