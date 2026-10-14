Tiny E-Paper Display Delivers 30 FPS Of Game Boy Fun

Slow refresh, ghosting and low-contrast — wait, are we talking about passive matrix LCDs, or e-paper displays? That might be why e-paper Game Boy emulators are a thing: the limitations of the black-on-grey e-paper screens remind us of the grey-on-green LCDs Nintendo used in the 80s. In this case [Bo Made It] made it out of a Waveshare ESP32-S3-ePaper-1.54, and got 30 FPS from it.
Now, regular readers might be thinking, “So, we’ve seen the 60 FPS e-paper monitor, how is this special?” It’s a fair question. The answer is that [Bo] is doing this on a randomly chosen dev board with a built in wavetable e-paper controller, rather than the bare inputs that allowed the [Wenting Zhang]’s project to work. On the other hand, [Bo] does credit [Wenting], particularly his e-ink PaperBoy project, with directly inspiring both the project and his implementation.
Again, the big difference is going through the blob of the controller, but it turns out you can still address individual pixels through it. [Bo] gave each pixel a ‘budget’ for up to 8 pulses it depending on how much it needs to change, speeding things up immensely. Our favorite part is how he achieves the Game Boy’s 4-bit greyscale by, in effect, deliberately ghosting the display. Pixels aren’t driven long enough to fully flip them if they’re going only one shade lighter or darker. This complicated matters, since going from black to ‘white’ now takes longer than ‘white’ to the next darker grey, and the exact timing needs to be worked out for each color transition. Getting that timing right took a lot of calibration, and we like how he used video to help automate the process.
That process is still ongoing, so there’s no GitHub link yet. [Bo] will open source everything when it’s ready, and we look forward to it. We also look forward to the PDA-like device he’s going to be using this display driver for. If this all sounds similar to a recent 20 FPS e-paper hack, that’s because it’s the same underlying technology.
4 thoughts on “Tiny E-Paper Display Delivers 30 FPS Of Game Boy Fun”
Oh wow… I watched the whole video. I love that he details his entire process. I love this kind of iterative optimization.
Who else is getting the impression that e-ink is substantially more capable technology than the products sitting in the shelves showing us dynamic pricing?
Almost like they’re holding back and profiteering off minor incremental improvements.
Almost anything would be better than the original gameboy screen.
The calibration process is quite a piece of work. May have missed it in the video, so I suspect the display also benefits from a heater underneath, or temperature measurement and another dimension along which calibrations are interpolated.
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