The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have discovered a breach of an unclassified system used for open-source intelligence: the analysis of news reports, social media, and other public or commercially available data. According to Nextgov, and the New York Times who first reported it on Tuesday, the breach disrupted an unclassified network but didn’t touch classified systems, and the matter has “been resolved”. Nobody has officially said who was responsible, or whether any data was taken, though people familiar with the investigation say early indicators point to China, according to The Decoder‘s summary of the Times and CNN reporting. The Times also reported that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was affected at the same time.

Unclassified doesn’t mean unimportant. As Huntress’ Ben Bernstein told Nextgov, “If you can see what analysts are searching for and what topics they’re tracking, you get a solid look at U.S. intelligence priorities and blind spots without ever touching a classified file.” Nextgov reports that ARTEX, the AI-driven attack framework the FBI warned about last week, is believed to have been used in the breach, and its sources say it was also used in a separate, low-impact intrusion into the Defense Department’s Cyber Defense Command.

Apparently, November 2026 is going to be “that kind of month”. The FBI is investigating a hack of the National Crime Information Center, the Agriculture Department told employees that hackers had accessed the system it uses to make payments to farmers, and the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is investigating “unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems,” and has taken some systems offline. At the state level, Colorado says an attack on its myColorado app, which has 2.1 million users and handles digital IDs and state services, likely exposed data on nearly 150,000 people, and the app is still offline heading into Thanksgiving.

Nothing points yet to the outages being a coordinated attack: This might just be the new normal of AI developed exploits, attack frameworks, and fragile patches. I’m not sure if that’s supposed to be reassuring. If you’re staring at a dead service and wondering whether it’s hackers, WIRED has a guide to telling whether an outage is a cyberattack. (Hint: usually not.)

GL.iNet’s cloud infects its own routers

GL.iNet, which makes the travel routers you’ve probably seen in the bag of every security person at a conference, says that on November 20 it found that an attacker had exploited a vulnerability in its cloud remote management service to install malware on some of its routers and KVM devices. A remote KVM lets you control a computer over the network as if you were sitting at it, down to the BIOS, so a compromised KVM is effectively a compromised computer. GL.iNet says it’s still investigating whether computers connected to the infected KVMs were affected.

The hole was in GoodCloud’s MQTT broker. According to GL.iNet’s write-up, a misconfiguration meant anyone who controlled one GL.iNet device on the service could send forged messages to any other device whose MAC address they knew or guessed, pushing configurations and calling the APIs the device exposes to the cloud. GL.iNet has fixed the broker, and has since released security firmware which it says “removes the malware identified in this incident without requiring a factory reset.”

That may not be the whole story. GL.iNet’s initial advice was to look for a process running as crond -i /tmp/.log , and BleepingComputer reports that users on GL.iNet’s forums warn other backdoors and root reverse shells may slip past that check. RemoteToHome Consulting, which manages a fleet of these routers, found that an upgrade with settings kept preserved a KVM’s password file, SSH keys, and user directory, and turned up an unrelated, older backdoor on 49 of its routers, installed in batches since September 2025 by some route nobody has identified. If you suspect infection, GL.iNet still recommends flashing without keeping settings and replacing passwords and keys, and assume anything that was plugged into a KVM needs a look too. If you don’t suspect infection, I’d probably still do a full factory reflash, and reconfigure your device.

This is the same lesson as last week’s Optimizely attack, with hardware: a central cloud service that can push changes to every customer is a single point of compromise for all of them. If you don’t use GL.iNet’s cloud management, turn it off.

Microsoft’s agent framework, signed and malicious

On November 17, Wiz reports, two malicious versions of agent-framework, the Python package for Microsoft’s Agent Framework, were published to PyPI. They were only up for about an hour, but the package gets around 41,000 downloads a week. The attacker appears to have stolen a client certificate and key for ESRP, the internal service Microsoft uses to sign and publish packages. Their first attempt to publish, from AWS, was blocked by ESRP’s IP filtering, so they tried again from Microsoft-owned IP space, and that worked.

The payload used a Python trick worth knowing about: a .pth file in the site-packages directory runs every time Python starts, so the credential stealer ran in any Python process in that environment, whether or not anything imported agent-framework. It collected environment variables with names like TOKEN, SECRET, and KEY, secrets from other processes’ environments, and cloud and CI credentials, including OIDC tokens in GitHub Actions workflows which can be traded for Azure access.

The attacker made a couple of mistakes. Their tooling identified itself as Cairn, an open source AI penetration testing framework, and reported its progress to the same public webhook.site URL it used to collect stolen data, which let Wiz watch part of the operation. That URL was on webhook.site’s free tier, which only kept 50 requests, and when Wiz went through them, most came from the attacker’s own machines, sandboxes, and security vendors’ scanners. Only three were real victims. Those are still working cloud and CI credentials, and Microsoft hasn’t said how the signing certificate was stolen, so if you installed 1.26.1 or 1.26.2, rotate everything that environment could reach.

AI agents prefer disposable email

Speaking of AI attack frameworks, Okta and Permiso report that since June, and especially in October and November, AI agents have been signing up for accounts on Okta and Auth0 customers’ sites which allow public registration, mostly using disposable addresses from mail.tm. The four frameworks they tested, ARTEX, Cairn, CyberStrikeAI, and pentestcode, each independently chose mail.tm while running, rather than having it built in, likely because it needs no account or API key and has a well-documented API that an agent can drive from a script.

That makes a useful early warning. The signups usually came alongside other reconnaissance and intrusion attempts against the same targets, so a burst of registrations from the current mail.tm domain is a good sign that someone has pointed an agent at you. Okta also noticed that mail.tm only offers one domain at a time, and when it rotated from one domain to the next on October 30, the attackers’ addresses changed right along with it.

Two million canaries in the AI supply chain

When you send a prompt to an AI app, it often doesn’t go straight to a model. “AI routers” like OpenRouter and Vercel read each prompt and pass it to whichever inference provider is cheapest or best suited, sometimes through several resellers, and every hop can read the plaintext. To find out what happens to secrets in those prompts, HD Moore of Dragos sent nearly two million prompts containing unique canary tokens: working AWS keys for empty accounts, SSH passwords, private URLs, and git repository names, each sent exactly once to exactly one provider. Moore’s own write-up is on the Dragos blog, and any time HD Moore does a write-up, it’s going to be worth your time to read the full thing.

The results are not reassuring. At least three inference providers had been breached, with every request copied as it arrived at one of them, and requests marked “Zero Data Retention” were stolen from two. The stolen AWS keys were used tens of thousands of times as the attackers searched for more credentials and tried to set up their own access. Some resellers offered low prices, logged every prompt, and the credentials in them were later used. And a Chinese AI lab fetched the secret URLs from more than half the prompts sent to its models, including about two thirds of the ones marked as no data collection, even when the prompts went through US providers reselling the lab’s models.

OpenRouter has since emailed customers that some prompts sent to MiniMax, a China-based model provider, may have been read, whether they went to MiniMax directly or through three other resellers, according to an update to the Ars article. TechRepublic reports that OpenRouter has also dropped three providers and pulled 125 endpoints from Zero Data Retention, and MiniMax says its “automated security system” logged and opened URLs from forwarded prompts, including ones marked for zero retention, and that it has turned that off. Moore’s advice is to run models yourself if you can, and if not, deal directly with a first-tier provider rather than accepting a default pool of resellers. Either way, don’t put secrets in prompts.

phpAfterShell: the PHP2Shell patch wasn’t enough

PHP2Shell, which we covered when it leaked last month, abused the fact that PHP updates a user’s session file with upload progress while it’s still parsing an unauthenticated file upload, before the target script even runs. PHP’s fix stopped objects from being created during that update. depthfirst found that the fix didn’t change how the file itself gets written: PHP overwrites the existing session file in place, and if the PHP worker dies partway through the write, the file is left with the start of the new session followed by the end of the old one.

By crafting the length fields at the start of the new data, an attacker can make leftover bytes, which were just part of a harmless string, decode as new session entries and serialized objects the next time the application calls session_start() . Getting the worker to die at the right moment is the hard part, and depthfirst did it by pushing Apache close to its memory limit so the out-of-memory killer would strike mid-write, with an adaptive model, built with AI help, that found the right moment in about ten attempts. Chained with a memory corruption bug in one of PHP’s built-in classes, which depthfirst is holding back for now, the result is remote code execution.

The bug is CVE-2026-126714, rated 9.2 under CVSS 4.0, and it’s fixed in PHP 8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28, and 8.5.13, which shipped on November 19, and nobody has reported exploitation yet. depthfirst closes with a warning about AI-assisted patching, and they’re probably right. An AI can crank out a fix for a known exploit, complete with a regression test, in no time at all. The exploit stops working, everyone moves on, and the bug that made it possible is still sitting there for the next person to find a new way in.

Hijacking Meta’s AI agent with a webpage

Meta’s Muse is a personal AI agent that works through the accounts you connect to it, can make purchases for you, and runs on its own cloud machine for each user. NebuSec showed that a malicious webpage opened by the agent could pull a user’s conversation history and stored memories to an external server, and change them, without any approval prompt. They then chained a flaw in the agent’s built-in browser with a Linux kernel bug to take over the user’s cloud machine entirely, including the credential store and Sentinel, the monitoring layer that’s supposed to gate everything the agent sends out.

Muse was designed on the assumption that the agent itself might be turned against the user, and NebuSec says each of the controls worked as designed, yet the attack went all the way through anyway. The compromise stayed within one user’s machine, and NebuSec says Meta fixed everything before publication, though Meta hasn’t commented. This is at least the second high-profile exfiltration of data from Muse linked to prompt and trust injection. Hardly reassuring.

Critical bug in GnuPG Made Easy

Werner Koch has announced a critical bug (CVE-2026-129975) in GPGME, the library many applications use to talk to GnuPG, including most email and XMPP clients, Flatpak, and Samba. A key with a very long user ID can trigger a double-free, which can be used to extract data from an application, for example by sending it signed data, and Koch says remote code execution “can’t be ruled out.” Every existing release is affected, whether it’s used as a shared library or statically linked, and GPGME 2.3.1 is the first fixed version, though the announcement includes a patch which should apply to much older versions. Since all it takes is a crafted key, update now and watch for statically linked copies in applications which bundle their own.

Phrack 73

The 23 main papers in Phrack 73, released November 17, cover the breadth of current hacking, from escaping Docker through the vDSO to escaping the Chromium renderer sandbox through Skia by [Quang Luong], who also found Java4Shell. There’s also a metamorphic x86 compiler, autonomous underwater vehicles, and kernel exploit development in the LLM era. As usual, the history section is just as good, with [lcamtuf], [scut], and others on the 2000 SSH1 exploit that broke the Internet, the 2003 Linux kernel backdoor attempt, and [Mikko Hyppönen] on “The Proxy That Made No Sense.” It’s a good holiday weekend’s reading.

Brake checking over Bluetooth

Trailers over a certain weight need their own brakes, and those brakes need a controller which applies them in proportion to how hard the tow vehicle is braking. Traditionally that’s a box bolted under the dashboard, but Australian company Elecbrakes moved the controller onto the trailer itself and controls it over Bluetooth from a phone app or a small in-car remote, so you can hook up to any vehicle without rewiring it. It’s a clever idea, and it’s caught on with Australian caravan owners and people towing boats and horse trailers.

[Patrick Forck] of Element Digital got curious when his in-car remote, with no trailer attached, connected itself to a stranger’s trailer in the middle of a drive. (Most often, it turns out, to the speed camera trailers that the Tasmanian government runs.) If the controller would talk to his remote without pairing, what would stop it from talking to anything else? Nothing, as it turns out. The controller checks for pairing on its bonding characteristic and its firmware update service, but the characteristic that controls the brakes accepts writes from anyone in range. We saw the same design choice in the Unitree robot dogs back in May. Four bytes from a laptop running Chrome’s Web Bluetooth engaged the brakes, the second byte sets the force from a gentle nudge to full, and nearly every value of the first byte does something, so there’s no magic command to guess. The controller even sends a notification back confirming the brakes are on. Commands have no replay protection either, and the last one sent can be read back from the controller later.

The brakes release a few seconds after the attacker’s connection drops, so a drive-by gets a short burst at most. Someone parked within range of a trailer sitting on a boat ramp or a hill can hold them as long as they like. And at full force on the highway, trailer brakes slamming on at full force while the tow vehicle keeps going is a recipe for a jackknife.

The firmware update channel was barely better: it’s protected by Just Works pairing, which needs no PIN, the firmware encryption key ships in the app, and the only integrity check they could find is a CRC32, which anyone modifying the firmware can simply recalculate. [Forck] and his colleague [Jeremy McCarthy] aren’t Android developers, so they decompiled the app and had Claude map out the Bluetooth protocol from it, and [McCarthy] used Claude to build their Web Bluetooth test tool. Finding the brake flaw took about four hours on a private gravel road.

Elecbrakes comes out of this better than most vendors in a disclosure write-up. It reproduced the findings, shipped fixed firmware for the EB2 and VM1 seven weeks after the May report, moved brake control behind authenticated pairing, which needs a sequence on the brake pedal to set up, and is replacing the old remotes for free. The fixed firmware also only accepts updates over that bonded connection, though the images still aren’t signed; Elecbrakes says signing is coming in the next app release. Then things got slow. Coordinating the CISA advisory and the CVEs (CVE-2026-96805, CVE-2026-125273, and CVE-2026-124281, rated up to 9.6) took six months, including 53 days without a word from Elecbrakes. The older ELBC 2000, which [Forck] only found by spotting one on a local trailer, has the same flaws and no fix yet. In the meantime, Elecbrakes tells iTnews the risk is reduced while the owner’s phone or remote is actively connected to it.

The update doesn’t install itself, so if you have an EB2 or VM1, open the app and update to EB2 firmware 3.0.4.4.3 or VM1 firmware 1.3.4.2.1 or later. Elecbrakes now says 60 to 70% of the controllers connecting each day are updated.