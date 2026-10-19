Birduino Plays Bird Calls On Demand With NFC-enabled Cards

All [Hannah Robertson]’s Birduino needs is for one to tap an NFC-enabled card to the reader, and the device plays one of the vocalizations associated with the bird shown on the card. It ties together a few different components into a whole, and acts as a good reference design for similar work. There are a few time-saving construction tips worth keeping in mind, too.

The major components are an Arduino Nano, an RC522 RFID reader, and an MP3 player module. Using hardware modules and breakout boards means simpler wiring and being able to take advantage of existing libraries and sample code. There are also a few other things in this build that avoid re-inventing the wheel.

Rather than design, print, and cut a set of bird cards, [Hannah] found a set of bird-themed playing cards with a different North American bird on each. The back of each card gets an NFC sticker off a big roll purchased online. The result? A set of NFC-enabled bird cards with a minimum of work and fuss. The RC522 RFID reader doesn’t fully support NFC, but it works well enough to read the ID off the stickers.

When the user touches a card to the reader, the device plays one of the vocalizations from a collection of sounds for each bird. Creating the manifests and linking each card’s ID to them was a lot of manual work, but the result is great. The sound themselves come from the Cornell Guide to Bird Sounds of the United States and Canada, a $20 USD curated compilation of vocalizations from a staggering 908 bird species of North America. In a way, the biggest bottleneck is the card deck itself. At 52 cards plus two Jokers, it contains only a small subset of the total birds in the Cornell collection.

The enclosure is laser-cut clear acrylic, and here [Hannah] offers some time- and money-saving advice for anyone looking to glue acrylic to acrylic in a way that doesn’t frost or cloud the clear acrylic: Clear Gorilla Glue Gel. There are of course other glues made for this purpose, but Clear Gorilla Glue Gel (the one in a squeeze tube) is something one should be able to find in just about any hardware store. Another tip: double-check before buying, because many Gorilla Glue products are very similarly named despite being significantly different products.

Watch (and listen to) the video embedded below. If birds and their vocalizations are something that intrigues and inspires you, Cornell also has a resource for identifying birds by sound alone — we’ve seen it implemented with a Raspberry Pi and USB microphone.