Bring On Supercon!

In just under a week from today, almost 700 hackers will be getting together in Pasadena, CA for three days of scheming, soldering, and socializing. If you’re able to join us, you absolutely should – there is no substitute for attending a hacker convention in person.

But even if you can’t make it to Supercon, you’re not shut out. We have an absolutely killer slate of talks, and we’ll be streaming at least one stage’s worth during the event. Watching a good talk isn’t just entertainment, but it can plant new seeds of possibility in your brain, or give you new perspectives on something that you thought you already knew. A super talk can launch a thousand hacks.

It’s a funny part of our culture, that even though we all have the Internet where the printed word and the video reign supreme, many of our best ideas are still transmitted the old fashioned way: one person who has thought deeply about a topic gets up in front of a room and lets loose. Maybe it’s because presentations require so much preparation that they’re so powerful? I don’t know, but I do know that I’ve seen a number of Supercon (and other!) talks that have literally changed the way I see the world. A good presentation sticks with you.

Hackaday strives to be the equivalent of the newspaper of record for everything going on in our scene. If there is a cool hack out there, we want to showcase it so that everyone can draw from it. In just exactly the same vein, we are stoked and honored to be the stage for the next round of great talks. Whether you’re there in the audience live with us, or watching along at home, and whichever of the topics you’re interested in, we hope that the signal gets out to you.