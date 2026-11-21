Don’t you miss the days where you had to point a particle accelerator at your face for a full shift? Well, maybe not when we think of it that way, but we still love the amber glow of the Monochrome Display Adapter (MDA) monitor [Chad Boughton] has hooked up to an ESP32 wireless terminal.
The particular ESP32 dev board he’s using comes with PS/2 input and VGA output, but of course VGA is not compatible with the TLL signal the old monochrome monitors are looking for, so he’s had to do a little bodge work– though aside from the one wire, this is evidently a software project. It took a bit of trial-and-error with the oscilloscope to get the timings right, but now that he has them he’s willing to share. [Chad] built that into a fork of FabGL’s terminal he has up on GitHub.
What he’s displaying on the terminal is equally fun, as he’s got a lovely command-line interface styled to look like IBM OfficeVision running on his server, complete with word processor and Lotus 1-2-3 spreadsheet editor– though it can also control the Plex server that carries [Chad]’s tunes. That’s also up on GitHub for anyone who wants it.
If you prefer green, check out the last CRT/ESP32 combo project we featured. For those of you with the opposite problem– a TLL output and no accompanying screen– there’s a project for that, too.
Thanks to [Chad] for the tip!
2 thoughts on “ESP32 Drives MDA Display For Wireless Terminal”
🤮
I remember watching some video where the interviewer asked the guest “Can you explain us finally does the CRT emit Xrays or not?” and guy responded “No, it doesn’t radiate that much…” :D
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