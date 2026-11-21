Don’t you miss the days where you had to point a particle accelerator at your face for a full shift? Well, maybe not when we think of it that way, but we still love the amber glow of the Monochrome Display Adapter (MDA) monitor [Chad Boughton] has hooked up to an ESP32 wireless terminal.

The particular ESP32 dev board he’s using comes with PS/2 input and VGA output, but of course VGA is not compatible with the TLL signal the old monochrome monitors are looking for, so he’s had to do a little bodge work– though aside from the one wire, this is evidently a software project. It took a bit of trial-and-error with the oscilloscope to get the timings right, but now that he has them he’s willing to share. [Chad] built that into a fork of FabGL’s terminal he has up on GitHub.

What he’s displaying on the terminal is equally fun, as he’s got a lovely command-line interface styled to look like IBM OfficeVision running on his server, complete with word processor and Lotus 1-2-3 spreadsheet editor– though it can also control the Plex server that carries [Chad]’s tunes. That’s also up on GitHub for anyone who wants it.

If you prefer green, check out the last CRT/ESP32 combo project we featured. For those of you with the opposite problem– a TLL output and no accompanying screen– there’s a project for that, too.

Thanks to [Chad] for the tip!