Although the various panicked noises about there being ‘too much’ CO2 in the atmosphere might make one think that we’re pretty much breathing in pure CO2 at this point, Earth’s atmosphere is thankfully still roughly 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen, with even argon crowding out carbon dioxide. That said, even at a mere 400 ppm it’s already a problem, so capturing it seems like a good idea. In a recent video by [Hyperspace Pirate] we thus look at turning this gas into a more solid form.
Unlike common calcium-based methods the demonstrated method is based around sodium hydroxide as the capturing liquid. This produces sodium carbonate and from there sodium bicarbonate, though these are not the final forms yet. Next the captured CO2 has to be released for the actual sequestering step, which uses sulfuric acid. This itself is regenerated with a cation exchange membrane-based cell by [Rowow] which we have covered before.
By mineralizing the carbon dioxide it should end up in a stable form that will last the ages. Here crushed wollastonite is used to finally mineralize the gas, with it being fed in at high pressure and temperature to speed up the process. Ultimately this experiment removed 4.3 grams of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, corresponding to about 2 liters.
Direct air capture of carbon dioxide makes little sense at this point, as the calculations in the video also show by scaling up this experiment. Even when you talk about carbon capture and storage/sequestration (CCS) directly at the source of the air pollution the economics are iffy, albeit it significantly more realistic.
5 thoughts on “Capturing And Mineralizing Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide”
Rather than capturing CO2, why not just capture carbon and release the oxygen? The carbon could be captured in crystalline form as diamonds, which would be a win-win.
I don’t recall who first wrote this, but for any carbon sequestration method proposed, just do the math and see how it compares cost wise to simply buying coal and burying it. Unless your proposed tech can sequester more carbon per dollar than simply buying coal and burying it somewhere, it’s not practical.
Even better, just pay someone to leave the carbon in the ground, or arrest them for digging it up. Nature has already sequestered and buried the carbon! Just leave it alone!
Exactly. Australia – three hours of free electricity per day thanks to solar. Remember the whole fusion energy dream of “power too cheap to meter”? Hey, look, we actually have that! It’s called solar. [Which is, of course, fusion power of a sort – the actual practical sort].
The world needs to follow China’s example – use the grid we have now to build the renewable grid to replace it and then be *done* with oil, with natural gas, and for especially coal.
World reserves of Wollastonite (the “solution” of this story) are estimated at 100 million tonnes (mined at 1 miilion tonnes per year). CO2 emissions are 40 billion tonnes per year. I don’t know the chemistry but let’s say a tonne of Wollastonite could entomb a tonne of CO2 (my guess is that it is probably a fraction of that) then all the Wollastonite in the world would only entomb a single day’s worth of emissions. [please check my math]. In fact all of the carbon capture technologies I’ve checked are several magnitudes short of doing the job. More important global warming is melting the tundra in the Canadian and Russian north and that is about to release massive amounts of methane (80 times the heat capture per tonne compared to CO2 with a half life of 10 years).
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