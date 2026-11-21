Although the various panicked noises about there being ‘too much’ CO 2 in the atmosphere might make one think that we’re pretty much breathing in pure CO 2 at this point, Earth’s atmosphere is thankfully still roughly 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen, with even argon crowding out carbon dioxide. That said, even at a mere 400 ppm it’s already a problem, so capturing it seems like a good idea. In a recent video by [Hyperspace Pirate] we thus look at turning this gas into a more solid form.

Unlike common calcium-based methods the demonstrated method is based around sodium hydroxide as the capturing liquid. This produces sodium carbonate and from there sodium bicarbonate, though these are not the final forms yet. Next the captured CO 2 has to be released for the actual sequestering step, which uses sulfuric acid. This itself is regenerated with a cation exchange membrane-based cell by [Rowow] which we have covered before.

By mineralizing the carbon dioxide it should end up in a stable form that will last the ages. Here crushed wollastonite is used to finally mineralize the gas, with it being fed in at high pressure and temperature to speed up the process. Ultimately this experiment removed 4.3 grams of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, corresponding to about 2 liters.

Direct air capture of carbon dioxide makes little sense at this point, as the calculations in the video also show by scaling up this experiment. Even when you talk about carbon capture and storage/sequestration (CCS) directly at the source of the air pollution the economics are iffy, albeit it significantly more realistic.