The Amazon Echo and other voice-controlled home assistants provide so much promise of a Jetsons style future of machines at your service. They would be a must-have accessory, were it not that they rely on the data centres of a large corporation that does not necessarily have your best interests at heart. But what if you like the Echo, but not the cloud? If you’re [ale1800], you take a 3rd generation Echo Dot, gut it, and put your own PCB inside to offer a local service.

The device keeps the Dot interface and microphone array, and connects to a Home Assistant server. As you’d imagine it needs a more powerful computer at its heart than a run-of-the-mill microcontroller, so it uses an ESP32-P4 application processor, with the usual ESP32-S3 companion for connectivity. We’ve been following P4 projects as they gather steam, and it’s interesting to see one that’s not using a screen-based interface. There’s a YouTube video below the break, so you can see it in action.

We like this device, on many levels. In using the P4 it’s pushing forward with the next generation of microcontrollers, and in providing a local voice assistant it’s freeing its users from the cloud. What’s not to like!