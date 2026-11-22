Soft robotics is a relatively untapped field of robotics. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good examples of what it could do in the near future. Speed is a metric that has been lacking in the soft space, but in a recent UC San Diego study, there’s been a “slight” increase in the land speed record for soft robotics.
What’s perhaps the most impressive part of this study isn’t the speed itself, but the method used to obtain those speeds. Unlike many previous soft robots, the actuation isn’t controlled directly from a microcontroller. Pneumatic logic gates are used instead, which allow for quick cycling between abduction and adduction. The compliant oscillations even allow for other fluids such as water.
While the entire robot was 3D printed on a commercial printer, there were some modifications needed to print the TPE as desired. It would be interesting to see the robot printed in a silicone material, as the TPE needed to be worked in before full speed capabilities.
It’s always neat to see the evolution of niche technologies such as soft robotics. If you want to see what came before this speed demon, check out some work with soft logic!
3 thoughts on “Soft Robot Made For The Races”
What about using miniature SCUBA bottles? They can hold on like a thousands pressures of air in a single volume. It could power the robot for many times.
Liquid CO2 would be more efficient, methinks. Metering valve, heat exchanger, done.
Use nitrous oxide instead if you want a little bump :-)
Or R-12 if you want to be particularly annoying.
Can’t wait for a robotic nosepick or ear cleaning robot
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