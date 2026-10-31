Learn To Edit STL Files In Just A Few Minutes

Sometimes an STL file needs a bit of editing, but if one doesn’t already know how to use a mesh editor it’s unlikely that one has the time to sit down and learn it in the middle of a project. Happily, that’s where [Prusa]’s five-minute guide to editing STL files directly will come in handy.

The editor of choice is Blender, a fantastic piece of open source software that can be intimidating because it’s got one of those interfaces in which clicking around with an explorer’s heart just isn’t going to get you very far. Most guides start at learning Blender from scratch, assuming one will be using it to create new 3D models. This guide instead focuses on importing and modifying existing models rather than trying to teach the entire interface. For all the apparent complexity, Blender’s underlying functions are actually quite straightforward and simple to use once one knows the right approach.

Having to make changes to an STL file is something most folks have grimaced inwardly about at least once when 3D printing. Certainly, STL files can be imported into CAD programs like FreeCAD, but editing them that way is always a bit of a square peg in a round hole.

A guide like this is a valuable reference for the next time an STL file needs some changes, but the time has not yet come to sit down with a gallon of coffee and learn Blender from scratch.