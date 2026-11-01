A Game Engine For Microcontrollers

If you wanted to make a game that ran on a commodity microcontroller, you could be forgiven for not knowing where to start. Never fear, for [Fedyfausto] has just the setup to help you in your quest. (Assisted by whatever LLM helped him write all that code, that is.)

It’s called Jet Studio, and it’s an open-source game editor that looks and works like Godot. In reality, it’s a Godot app with a C++ GDExtension, and it’s for making games that run on an Arduino Nano ESP32 or an STM32F746. Specifically, it’s intended for use with the commonly-available ILI9341 SPI LCD display.

The engine can be used for both 2D and 3D games with a handy level of performance. [Fedyfausto] notes that a 2D shooter runs at 62 FPS on the Nano ESP32 and 83 FPS on the STM32. Other fun demos include a partially-3D Outrun-style game, and a 3D physics simulation. They show just what the engine can do, and from there, it’s really up to your creativity for what you choose to make with it.

We see all kinds of games ported to the microcontroller world these days; you can even run Metal Gear Solid on an ESP32 if you really feel like it. What a world we live in. Video after the break.