The Rhode & Schwarz CMU200 and CMU300 communications analyzers are useful tools for a variety of tasks in the RF space. However, [iu2frl] decided that they could be a little more feature-packed, and got to work whipping up some custom firmware for that very purpose.

You get a whole bunch of extra features from the firmware, including a tracking generator, WFM reception with RDS decoding, and a suite of ham radio test tools based on the ARRL test guidelines. Another key feature is networking and remote control — specifically, there’s an FTP server, a VNC server, and an HTTP server all accessible on the device. There’s even an NTP client which keeps time squared away nicely. Installing the firmware mostly just involves copying some files to a card and running some commands with an attached USB or PS/2 keyboard.

This is specialist hardware that you probably don’t have on hand unless you’ve got a very real use for it. In that case, you might be a little reticent to mess around with it. However, if you’re game, you can unlock a great deal of extra functionality thanks to [iu2frl]’s hard work. We see lots of custom firmware hacks around these parts.