Lillith Tells Your Future

Maybe you are old enough to remember Zoltar in an arcade, or perhaps you’re just a fan of the movie Big. Either way, maybe you’d like to build an animated fortune teller. [Oh Well Why Not] did just that and gives you a roadmap for you to make your own. It took four months to build, but with the road already mapped, you can probably do it in less. Then again, who can predict the future?

The fortune teller, Lillith, uses servos and some voice generation to provide the same experience. If you dare to hit the button, you’ll get a glimpse into your future that’s at least as good as a fortune cookie from your local takeaway place.

Lillith doesn’t hide behind windows since it isn’t in a public venue, but if you were going to put it out in the wild, you’d probably want to encase it a little better. While waiting, the servos provide some small animations to attract the next user.

If you remember Bullwinkle more fondly than Zoltan, you might prefer this project.