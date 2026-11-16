Follow The Grid With An Arduino Uno

We all know the frequency of our AC grid. 60Hz for Americans, or 50Hz for Europeans, for example. But the real story has some complexity. In a plural but interconnected grid such as Europe’s, that frequency can drift around a nominal center value. To keep track of this, [Jeroen Brinkman] has created a grid monitor that can show long-term trends as well as instantaneous frequencies.

Hardware-wise, it’s somewhat old-school, with an Arduino Uno and a ubiquitous 2×16 character LCD, but the interest here lies not in the microcontroller. Sensing mains frequency is fraught with spicy high-voltage danger if done directly, so [Jeroen] is performing the task using an optocoupler that toggles an interrupt pin on the Arduino. The monitor stores long-term data by the week, using only four bytes per week. That means the monitor can hold up to 240 weeks, or about 4.6 years, on a Nano R3 and over 2,000 weeks, or around 39 years on a Nano R4. The data can be retrieved via serial transfer over the Arduino’s USB port.

The subject of grid monitoring is a fascinating one, as geopolitical events can show up in it. Back in 2018, we covered the moment when Europe lost six seconds as a result.