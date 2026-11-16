ESP32 WIFI Jam Detector Finds The Raspberry

We’ve seen plenty of ESP32 WiFi projects that test wifi systems with attacks such as Deauth, and even jamming. Today’s project is a bit different. [TheDigital1] created an ESP32 project that uses SDR to detect interference in the WiFi bands. The detector builds on the popular ESPARGOS ESP-SDR project that we have previously featured, to scan for any interference. The hardware is based on an ESP32-C5, so it covers both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. [TheDigital1] used a Waveshare ESP32-C5-Touch-LCD-3.5, but since the project is open source, you should be able to port it to other devices.

The system doesn’t just detect noise. It can categorize the interference into four types: wideband, narrowband, pulsed wideband, and frequency-swept. [TheDigital1] notes that while the system can detect interference, it can’t detect intent, so it’s up to the user to determine if they have a leaky microwave or hackers trying to shut down their WiFi.

The system works great as a portable standalone device. In fact, the interface is pretty slick. Connecting it to a PC via USB opens up even more features. It can be used with Home Assistant as a WiFi Jammer detector. It can even detect if a room is occupied by sensing the noise floor increase from humans moving around.

With all these new ESP32 SDR projects coming up, we can’t wait to see what’s next!