Over the past years there have been hopeful noises about Apple devices becoming easier to service and repair, but as [iFixit] found with their teardown of the new HomeView devices, such optimism may be premature. In this teardown they found that extremely strong adhesive is used for the display, as well as to keep the speakers in place.

Even worse is that the mainboard’s back metal can is effectively glued in place with thermal compound, and the speaker connectors on the mainboard pretty much disintegrate if you try to unplug them, even after trying to scrape off the glue on them.

All of this leads to a pretty miserable teardown experience, with the display removal probably being the easiest part. Even plentiful IPA application and careful prying cannot save one of the big speaker modules, with both their connectors mauled as well.

The rear metal can of the mainboard is left in place, probably requiring liberal dousing in IPA or stronger solvents to loosen up first, as well as borderline inaccessible screws, and the subwoofer in the base is basically impossible to plug back into place after disassembly. Looking at the wall-mounted version of the HomeView, things do not get much better, but it omits the subwoofer and screw issues of the base version.

Overall this seems like the kind of device that’s somewhat repairable if you go in armed with all this knowledge that [iFixit] sacrificed a HomeView for, but it’s disappointing to see such a repair nightmare in 2026. Interestingly, this device is not available in the EU, purportedly due to the privacy nightmare that is the Siri AI feature, but it may run afoul of some right-to-repair regulations too, or at the very least get assigned a very low score.