American cultural osmosis being what it is, it’s likely more people know the story of Frosty the Snowman than have ever actually had the chance to build a snowman. What if you want a dancing holiday buddy of your own, but lack the key ingrediants of (a) Snow, and (b) a magic hat? Well, [Dr Jon EA] figured he could make do with a felt puppet and bunch of servos, and we say he pulled it off, as you can see in the video embedded below.

There are four servos driving the animatronic functions of this snomwan: one for each arm, and two to pan/tilt the head. Those are driven from a Pico 2W that gets its input from a 24 GHz radar module so it can interact with people around it. [Jon] has the snowman waving at people, watching them, and if you stand in front of it it nods and gestures as though the two of you are having a conversation. The personality is written as a state machine in about 300 lines of C code– which is on GitHub— and he’s incorporated servo easing into his driving code so the machine looks more lifelike instead of just jerking into position as servos are wont to do. He’s released the servo library in its own repo, if you’re interested in that.

Our favourite part of the build is, of course, the decapitation: [Jon] couldn’t get all the bits of his 3D printed frame up into the felt snowman puppet he started with from the base, so the head had to come off. There’s just something delightful about kicking off the holiday season with Mme Guillotine.

Animatronics tend to be more of a Halloween thing around here, but we’ve got robot Santas (Santii?) going back two decades now, so this is hardly out of place.

Thanks to [Dr Jon] for the tip! If you, too, are feeling the Christmas Spirit early this year, send us a tip with whatever you and your elves have cooked up.