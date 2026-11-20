Generally lithium-ion cells feature graphite anodes, but their chemical stability comes with the trade-off of poor capacity. Metal alloy anodes such as aluminium, silver and magnesium provide many advantages here, especially in terms of much higher capacity and higher charge/discharge rates. the formation of an Li n M (lithium-metal) compound does however pose durability challenges due to volumetric expansion. This is a problem that [Yuki Nakata] et al. in an article in Communications Materials claim to have addressed for aluminium anodes.

A good overview of the advantages and challenges of various anode materials can be found in this 2026 overview article by [Serban] et al. in Coatings. In the research by [Nakata] et al. the issues with base aluminium (Al) foil anode material are further expanded upon, along with the benefits of alloying Al with magnesium (Mn).

The central problem with Al anodes is the phenomenon of Li remaining trapped in the anode below a Li-depleted Al surface, forcing delithiation through crack and pore formation in the Al. By alloying the Al with Mn the formation of these Li-depleted regions, as well as mitigating other potentially destructive mechanisms.

Although not a perfect solution, with surface degradation still clear after dozens of cycles, the authors reckon that surface coatings could address the stress from volumetric changes, potentially clearing the way for Al-Mn anode-based Li-ion cells.