Considering how powerful they’ve become and how many other tasks they’ve been repurposed for, it’s easy to forget that a GPU’s primary purpose is to generate graphics. With this definition in mind, and accepting a somewhat lower standard of performance, it’s entirely possible to build a twenty-cent GPU, as [bitluni] demonstrated with this USB to analog video converter.
The converter is built into one tiny PCB with only one active component, a CH570 microcontroller, and a few passive components. Not only is the USB-C connector made out of the PCB itself, the analog RCA connector is also: the PCB is designed with several copper-plated cutouts which let it plug into a female RCA port. There is a quirk with this approach, though: many RCA ports apparently only have one wire to make contact with the internal pin, making this somewhat sensitive to orientation. Of the passive components, the most important was a crystal oscillator to keep the generated signal in sync with the display’s refresh rate; timing was this project’s main constraint.
To keep up with the necessary rate, all high-speed operations had to be done with SRAM; an odd performance drop turned out to be caused by the compiler using flash memory. The actual analog signal is generated with PWM. The device appears as a USB CDC device, and can display greyscale text and rudimentary graphics; [bitluni] wrote a program to use it as a serial terminal. Interestingly, when the TV he was using as a display was in wireless reception mode, it was able to pick up on the PWM signal transmitted by a jumper wire. This inspired [bitluni] to search for more transmission options; it turns out that with SPI and overclocking, the system might be able to transmit a PAL colour signal.
This isn’t [bitluni]’s first time getting video out of an unlikely microcontroller; he’s also driven VGA with an ESP32. On a bit of a larger scale, he’s also built several coprocessors out of microcontroller clusters.
2 thoughts on “Building A Single-Chip USB GPU”
Ray tracing and the whole Nvidia’s RTX was meant to be The Next Big Thing™ that would revolutionize the process of making games. Years have passed and real-time ray tracing is still just a technical curiosity.
I decided to skip RTX 20 and 30 series as they were unobtainium due to Bitcoin mania and the technology was still too new.
I decided to skip RTX 40 series due to issues with that 12VHPWR abomination.
Now the RTX 50 series is unobtainium due to AI mania and RAMpocalypse (and I’m still not putting that 12VHPWR fire starter in my PC).
Guess I may stick forever with my 1060 once Nvidia gets a new inspiring CEO and becomes the Nokia of GPUs.
Ray tracing does work really well with the correct hardware, and it does simply development for games which only support ray tracing. As you say, the availability (and price!) of supporting cards continues to be a major issue.
It seems to only be the *090 cards which are having power problems, my 4080 hasn’t had an issue with the power connector.
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