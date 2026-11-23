The Sinclair ZX Spectrum and QL computers contained many of Sir Clive’s signature quirks, but perhaps chief among them was their take on mass storage. The Microdrive was something similar to a miniaturised version of an 8-track cartridge, with a continuous loop of tape inside that gave about 80k of storage. At the best of times, their reliability was a little suspect, but with all examples now being over four decades old, a working one is something to be cherished in 2026. If you have a QL or a Spectrum with Interface 1, though, all is not lost. [Alexander Vollschwitz] has your back with Oqtadrive, an emulator for Sinclair microdrives. What it delivers is an emulated eight daisy-chained Microdrives, and even the Sinclair networking system over the Internet, something that many users never even saw locally back in the day.

At its heart is an Arduino Nano that connects to the Microdrive port and, if necessary, the network port, which in turn connects to a daemon running on a host computer. This can be anything from a PC or Mac to a Pi Zero. The Arduino emulates the hardware and the protocol for the Sinclair machine, while the daemon manages the storage and networking.

There are quite a few options for connecting modern mass storage to a Sinclair machine, but we like this one for its use of original Sinclair methods and hardware. If we’d been able to afford an Interface 1 back then, we might have wished we could have had this.

Curious about Microdrives? We took a look back in 2020.