After running through the chemical reactions required to get whatever substance you were targeting, it’ll often still be mixed in with a lot of solvent. Getting rid of this solvent can be done in a variety of ways, but the quickest and most gentle approach is to use the rotary evaporator, or rotovap. Unfortunately, despite being rather simple devices, buying them new is quite the financial decision, so [ProjectsInFlight] opted to try and fix up a cheap broken one that he bought online.

A rotovap, as the name suggests, rotates the flask that the liquid is contained in. A heating bath provides gentle heating to the flask, while a vacuum lowers the boiling point of the solvent. The evaporated solvent is then condensed and collected for reuse or disposal. With even a ‘cheap’ budget rotovap starting at around $1,600, finding a rather trashed one for $100 might be a steal, even with the broken glass condenser section.

A replacement condenser was sourced for pretty much the price of the rotovap, with the hope that this would create one whole unit. After some testing it turned out that this rotovap probably fell down a tall flight of stairs, with a busted bearing block for the vertical lift. This is where having a milling machine and some scrap aluminium came in useful.

Ultimately the whole machine came together just fine, and a demonstration of why you want one of these puppies in your lab. For just over $200 this rotovap is excellent at massively speeding up evaporating over a basic hotplate, although you do need to supply your own vacuum pump, plus a cold trap or similar moisture trap if you use a rotary vane vacuum pump. Here using staged (eccentric) membrane pumps might be a budget solution.

Drying things in a vacuum is overall a very useful concept, one that can be used for more than just making chemistry tasks go faster, but also speed up drying of desiccant and FDM filament.