It’s likely that most Hackaday readers will be familiar with online scams, from those faraway princes with an embarrassing matter of needing to shift some oil millions, to too-good-to-be-true offers which require a bankers draft for payment. There’s an oddly specific one targeting multiple hackerspaces in the UK, and over at Machynlleth Makerspace in Wales they’ve done a deep dive into it.

The scam arrives as an email from a school pupil, asking for a surplus 3D printer. They’re based in Cambridge, about 4 or 5 hours drive from Machynlleth, and their writing style bears all the hallmarks of an LLM. The Machynlleth folks decided to string the scammer along, and elicited a handwritten letter from the lad’s teacher which the real teacher confirmed was fake, then a request that the makerspace pay for the shipping. The provided address in Cambridge was real enough, though they have no word on whether a crook would be there to pick up the printer when it arrived. They reported it all to the UK online fraud reporting service, but realistically given the volume of such crime it’s unlikely to be followed up.

This is a run-of-the-mill scam then, and worth alerting any others in the hackerspace community about. But sitting here, we can’t help wondering exactly what the real scam was going to be. It’s unlikely they’re going to all this effort in the hopes of somebody’s failed RepRap project from 2014 alone, so no doubt had anyone sent a printer, it would have been followed up by something containing the real payload. So watch out for this if you run a hackerspace.

Meanwhile, this gives us the happy discovery that there’s a makerspace in Machynlleth! One to visit, next time the lure of tiny trains takes us into Wales.

Header image: c3o, CC BY 2.0.