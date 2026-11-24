If we learned one thing form the browser wars of the 2000s, it’s that having a single ecosystem dominate the internet is best avoided. Yet here we are in 2026, and through Google’s Blink and Apple’s Webkit, we have very little diversity in the world of web browsing engines. Firefox is now very much an outsider, and that’s pretty much it. But there is another up-and-coming fully-featured browser, Ladybird, and it’s now available in alpha form for those of you with macOS or Linux.

This browser had an unlikely start, as a component of the esoteric operating system, SerenityOS. We tested it in that form and found it competent, but the process of running the OS in a VM, not so much. It was split into a separate project in 2024, and since then they have been working towards this point, of having something close to a release version.

We’ve followed Ladybird for a while now, not because we expect the world to adopt it en masse, but because, incredibly, it’s now the third major in-development browser engine family. Just as we needed the Konqueror-derived Webkit a couple of decades ago to provide a balance to the then-dominant Internet Explorer, we may need this piece of software at some point. We’ll give it a try, and perhaps you will too.